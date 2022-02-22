Morgan Stanley Has $57.11 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of CenterPoint Energy worth $57,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,712,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.