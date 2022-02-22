Morgan Stanley Sells 29,527 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Polaris worth $62,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,075.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $5,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

NYSE PII opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.