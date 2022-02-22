Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as low as C$5.37. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 16,035 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.53.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

