Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGRUF. TD Securities initiated coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MGRUF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

