Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $122,682.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

