Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. 7,715,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

