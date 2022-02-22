Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

