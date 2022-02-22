MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.66. Approximately 10,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,744,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

