Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Down 0.6%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 532 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 540.01 ($7.34). Approximately 25,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($7.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £108.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 528.47.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

