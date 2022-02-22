Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

MLLGF opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

