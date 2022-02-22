Multiplier (BMXX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $10,851.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.76 or 0.06894663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,135.77 or 1.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050026 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

