Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €335.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($367.05) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.