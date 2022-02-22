Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.39

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €253.39 ($287.94) and traded as high as €266.10 ($302.39). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €257.20 ($292.27), with a volume of 530,413 shares.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €266.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €253.39.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)
