MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.34. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 18,700 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.13.
About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MusclePharm (MSLP)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.