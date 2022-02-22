Nabox (NABOX) Market Cap Tops $4.78 Million

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,007,165,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

