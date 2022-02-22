Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Down 2% This Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $607,309.95 and approximately $24,300.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.58 or 0.06894308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,655.28 or 1.00173276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050400 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

