NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
