NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75. 253,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 337,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NanoVibronix by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NanoVibronix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

