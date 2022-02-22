National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

