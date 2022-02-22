National Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,294 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.