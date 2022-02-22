National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,522 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.9% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

MetLife stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.