National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,911 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34.
