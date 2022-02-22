National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $10,842,025. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

