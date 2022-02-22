National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

