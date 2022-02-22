National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

