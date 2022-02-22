National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

