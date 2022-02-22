National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 335,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

