National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

