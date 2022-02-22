National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,963 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $46.56.

