National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,370 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,384,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

