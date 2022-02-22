National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,489,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 125,305 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000.

QID opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

