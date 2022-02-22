National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 541,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 21,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

MU stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

