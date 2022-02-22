National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

VONV opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77.

