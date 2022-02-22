National Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,930 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $465,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 170,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

