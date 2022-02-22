National Bankshares Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Hold

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

