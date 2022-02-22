National Bankshares Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.