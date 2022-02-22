National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

