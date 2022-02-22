National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $993.90

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 993.90 ($13.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,095.40 ($14.90). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,089.60 ($14.82), with a volume of 5,570,617 shares.

NG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.30).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,076.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 993.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £39.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,671.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,426 over the last 90 days.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

