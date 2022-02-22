National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.28

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 1531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
