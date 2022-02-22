National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.28

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 1531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

