National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.47. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 84,766 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
The company has a market cap of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
