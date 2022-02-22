National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.68 to $2.74 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

