National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.68 to $2.74 EPS.
National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.44.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.