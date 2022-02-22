National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $2.68 to $2.74 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.740 EPS.

NSA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,819. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

