Navcoin Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $75,383.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,896,287 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

