Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Navigator worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

