NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $543.44 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00022795 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $543.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00185300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00400670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,887,279 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

