NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and $403.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.97 or 0.00023626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00200104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00398483 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,576,219 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

