Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $9.93 million and $75,154.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,984,254 coins and its circulating supply is 18,696,856 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

