NestEGG Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $89,564.35 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $89,564.35 and $297.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

