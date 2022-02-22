NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 7,100 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

