New Fortress Energy (NFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 263,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

