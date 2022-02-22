New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.
NYMT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
